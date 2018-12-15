Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,635 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 173,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

