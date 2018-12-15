Rice Partnership LLC Has $5.98 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 6,846,550 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after buying an additional 4,634,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $278,896,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after buying an additional 1,992,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 1,961,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $99.28 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

