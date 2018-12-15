Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Centurylink by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 204,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

