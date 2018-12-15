Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in OneMain by 16.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 25.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OneMain by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 2.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 105,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.65. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $276,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,107,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,916,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

