Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.72 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 61.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

