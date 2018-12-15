Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Majesco (MJCO) Stock

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO opened at $7.05 on Friday. Majesco has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MJCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Majesco by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Majesco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Majesco by 145.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 119,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Majesco by 145.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 200,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 119,130 shares during the last quarter.

Majesco Company Profile

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

