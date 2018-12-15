Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Raised to “Buy” at Raymond James

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

RME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rocky Mountain Dealerships presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.25.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$14.34.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 1.11999993461346 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocky Mountain Dealerships news, Director Derek Ian Stimson acquired 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.83 per share, with a total value of C$623,398.00.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

