Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 87.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after buying an additional 66,336 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 36.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 304,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $79.21 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

