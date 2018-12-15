Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Top Image Systems (TISA)

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Top Image Systems in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:TISA opened at $0.60 on Friday. Top Image Systems has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Top Image Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Top Image Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

