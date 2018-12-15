Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC lessened its stake in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,048,301 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rowan Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. DNB Markets cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Rowan Companies stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

