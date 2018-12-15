Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (HNR1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Commerzbank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €114.11 ($132.68).

HNR1 stock opened at €118.10 ($137.33) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

