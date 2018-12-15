Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2018

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

