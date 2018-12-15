Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,424 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.25% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $69,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In related news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain acquired 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,971,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

