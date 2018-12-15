Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 784.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Sybil E. Veenman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,078.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

