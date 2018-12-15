Royce & Associates LP Has $493,000 Position in SeaChange International (SEAC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,107,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.77% of SeaChange International worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1,332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,929,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 88,146 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 126,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 222,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $298,100.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAC shares. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaChange International to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

