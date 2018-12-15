Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (JRSH)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.36% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 43,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

