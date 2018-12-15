RPS Group’s (RPS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note released on Friday.

RPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Get RPS Group alerts:

Shares of RPS Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.86). 1,610,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,098. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.36 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

In other news, insider John Douglas bought 207,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £327,609.84 ($428,080.28). Also, insider Allison Bainbridge bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,404 ($34,501.50).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.