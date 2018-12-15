RSA Insurance Group (RSA) PT Lowered to GBX 597

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 597 ($7.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 603 ($7.88) to GBX 606 ($7.92) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 660 ($8.62).

LON RSA opened at GBX 506.60 ($6.62) on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 568.50 ($7.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

