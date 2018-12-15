Rupee (RUP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,261.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $292,474.00 and approximately $3,261.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00026874 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 32,613,100 coins and its circulating supply is 25,656,447 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

