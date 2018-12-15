Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) & Carvana (CVNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carvana does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Carvana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.71 billion 0.27 $172.12 million N/A N/A Carvana $858.87 million 5.39 -$18.31 million ($1.21) -26.57

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Carvana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rush Enterprises and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Carvana 0 4 9 0 2.69

Carvana has a consensus target price of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 85.69%. Given Carvana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carvana is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.83% 12.85% 4.52% Carvana -5.01% -35.13% -8.68%

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

