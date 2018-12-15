Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $572,000 Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of PDF Solutions worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 99.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,004,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 999,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of PDFS opened at $8.67 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.38.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

