Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $590,000 Holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 104,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-590000-holdings-in-international-tower-hill-mines-ltd-thm.html.

International Tower Hill Mines Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH).

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.