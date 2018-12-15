Ryanair (RYAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.64

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.64 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 14312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 27.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. 43.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ryanair (RYAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.64” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/ryanair-ryaay-sets-new-52-week-low-at-72-64.html.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.