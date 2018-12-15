Ryerson (RYI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYI. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.89. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner acquired 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,055.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $113,158. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 155,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

