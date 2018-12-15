S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 90,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Kane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $196,395.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 62.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

