SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Given a $210.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.00.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.72.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $233,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

