Saifu (SFU) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Saifu (CURRENCY:SFU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Saifu has traded flat against the US dollar. One Saifu token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. Saifu has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $17.00 worth of Saifu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00002746 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00006320 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Saifu Token Profile

Saifu uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Saifu’s total supply is 82,382,072 tokens. Saifu’s official Twitter account is @AiSaifu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saifu’s official website is saifu.ai.

Saifu Token Trading

Saifu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saifu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saifu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saifu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

