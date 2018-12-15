Sanofi SA Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share (SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.9% during the third quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.