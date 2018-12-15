SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $13,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,776,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $25,430,958.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,012 shares of company stock valued at $83,969,767 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $189.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

