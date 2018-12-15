Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Position Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 970,344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 998,209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 998,106,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,633,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,770,000 after buying an additional 2,173,157 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 441,677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195,529 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,823,000 after purchasing an additional 609,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 2,563,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.92 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $70.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3302 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
