Scotiabank Reiterates “$35.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been given a $35.00 target price by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. ValuEngine upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

