Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.75

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.75 and last traded at $65.13, with a volume of 20179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

In other news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $709,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,249.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,701,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 133,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

