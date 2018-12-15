Scout24 (G24) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Scout24 (ETR:G24)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, equinet set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.04 ($51.21).

G24 stock opened at €41.00 ($47.67) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52-week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

