Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 84,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 800,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 128,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $5,279,762.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,519,295 shares of company stock valued at $62,991,691. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

STX stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

