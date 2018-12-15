Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) vs. Kohl’s (KSS) Financial Survey

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and Kohl’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Kohl’s 2 10 9 0 2.33

Kohl’s has a consensus target price of $76.95, indicating a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Dividends

Kohl’s pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores does not pay a dividend. Kohl’s pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kohl’s has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and Kohl’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores $1.72 billion 0.03 -$95.05 million N/A N/A Kohl’s $19.10 billion 0.53 $859.00 million $4.19 14.62

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Volatility & Risk

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kohl’s has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Kohl’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -3.65% -35.03% -14.10% Kohl’s 4.94% 16.06% 6.55%

Summary

Kohl’s beats Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies. It also operates Sears Home Appliance Showrooms that offer home appliances and related services in stores primarily located in strip malls and lifestyle centers of metropolitan areas. The Sears Outlet segment provides in-store and online access to purchase outlet-value products across an assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, apparel, sporting goods, lawn and garden equipment, and tools, as well as other household goods, such as furniture. This segment also sells its products and services through searsoutlet.com. The company also offers various services, such as home delivery, installation, and extended service plans. As of August 4, 2018, the company, and its dealers and franchisees operated 783 stores in 49 states in the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.