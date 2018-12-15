SecureCoin (SRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. SecureCoin has a market cap of $22,820.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One SecureCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000118 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SecureCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 9,650,136 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com.

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

