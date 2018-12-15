Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.40.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $67.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.10 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,150,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,288,000 after acquiring an additional 533,866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,091,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,315,000 after acquiring an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,526,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 75.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,870 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.