Sensato Investors LLC Sells 30,957 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sensato Investors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,957 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.4% of Sensato Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $195.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

