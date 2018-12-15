Serco Group (SRP) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96.05 ($1.26). 819,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,690,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

Several research firms have recently commented on SRP. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Serco Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.40 ($1.40).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 399,661 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £383,674.56 ($501,338.77).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

