Sharps Compliance (SMED) & Medamerica Properties (MAMP) Head to Head Analysis

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) and Medamerica Properties (OTCMKTS:MAMP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.1% of Medamerica Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Medamerica Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance -1.66% -2.66% -1.98% Medamerica Properties N/A -186.42% -148.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Medamerica Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $40.14 million 1.34 -$670,000.00 ($0.04) -83.50 Medamerica Properties N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Medamerica Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medamerica Properties has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharps Compliance and Medamerica Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medamerica Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.73%.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Medamerica Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, and commercial markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Medamerica Properties Company Profile

MedAmerica Properties Inc., a real estate management company, focuses on investing in commercial real estate properties in the United States. It primarily engages in the acquisition and management of medical office buildings. The company was formerly known as Banyan Rail Services Inc. and changed its name to MedAmerica Properties Inc. in June 2017. MedAmerica Properties Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

