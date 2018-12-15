Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (SCP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.
ASX:SCP opened at A$2.67 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re has a fifty-two week low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.47 ($1.75).
About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re
SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group (such as Coles).
