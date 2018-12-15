Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

ASX:SCP opened at A$2.67 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re has a fifty-two week low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.47 ($1.75).

Get Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/shopping-cntrs-austrls-prprty-gp-re-ltd-scp-announces-interim-dividend-of-0-07.html.

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group (such as Coles).

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.