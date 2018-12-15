Short Interest in The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Increases By 49.0%

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,478,782 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 2,334,259 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,519.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,368,000 after acquiring an additional 619,635 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,647,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 373,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,830,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 314,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 275,990 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 1,133,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

CG opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.62. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

