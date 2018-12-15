Short Interest in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Rises By 8.7%

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,478,955 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 22,527,006 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,611,458 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 72,845,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,922,000 after buying an additional 731,573 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 115.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at $14,246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 85.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 116,926 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $49.06 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

