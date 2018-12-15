Signaturefd LLC Has $170,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 78,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

JCI opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

