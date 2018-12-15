Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Marine Products Corp. (MPX)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 82.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 508.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 70.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

MPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marine Products from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.48. Marine Products Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.66 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Marine Products Corp. (MPX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/signaturefd-llc-takes-position-in-marine-products-corp-mpx.html.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.