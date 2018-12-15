Signet Jewelers Ltd. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Northcoast Research raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $121,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,861,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,809,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,403,000 after purchasing an additional 886,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,227,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 356,193 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.