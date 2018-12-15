Signet Jewelers (SIG) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $32.36 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,861,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,504,000 after buying an additional 1,470,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,809,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,403,000 after buying an additional 886,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,227,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,785,000 after buying an additional 356,193 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

