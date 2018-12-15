SIX (SIX) Trading Up 45.4% Over Last 7 Days

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. One SIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. SIX has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $92,464.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.02159850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00142006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00173259 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031769 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031790 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official website for SIX is six.network.

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

