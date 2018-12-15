SLM Corp (SLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,223,034 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 30,124,785 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,962,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 371,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in SLM by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 67,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SLM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 309,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SLM by 1,014.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/slm-corp-slm-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest.html.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.