Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 1,198.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Smart & Final Stores worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 33.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the second quarter worth $119,000. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 41.7% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $112,961.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $394,273.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $123,505.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,930 shares of company stock worth $375,362. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

